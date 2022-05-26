Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to visit Gabon, Senegal and Qatar

Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu will pay an official visit to Gabon, Senegal and Qatar from May 30 to June 7.

The Vice President's visit to Gabon and Senegal will add momentum to India's engagement with Africa and highlight India's commitment to the African continent, read an official statement. Naidu's visit to Qatar will be on the occasion of celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Qatar to further enhance the bilateral ties.

Naidu will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Bharati Pravin Pawar alongside three Members of Parliament, Sushil Kumar Modi, P. Raveendranath, and Vijay Pal Singh Tomar.

During his visit to Gabon from May 30 to June 1, the Vice President will hold talks with the Prime Minister of Gabon H.E Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda. He will also be meeting the President of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba accompanied by other dignitaries. Interactions with the business community of Gabon will also take place and Naidu will be addressing the Indian diaspora.

Presently, both Gabon and India are serving as non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). "Bilateral trade reached USD 1.12 billion in 2021-2022 while several Gabonese nationals pursue scholarship/ training programmes offered by India under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) and ICCR schemes," read the official statement.

Naidu will be visiting Senegal from June 1 to June 3 where he will be holding delegation-level talks with the President of Senegal Macky Sall along with the President of the National Assembly Moustapha Niasse, alongside other dignitaries.

According to the official statement, "He will also attend a business roundtable and address the Indian community."

"India has offered a total of 16 Lines of Credit amounting to USD 350 million and Buyer's Credit of about USD 305 million in various sectors. India's capacity building training programs under ITEC are popular in Senegal. India and Senegal are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations." the statement added.

Naidu's final visit to Qatar will begin on June 4 and end on June 7.

"He will hold delegation-level talks with Qatar's Deputy Amir, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Thani, and review bilateral cooperation. He will also address a business roundtable in Qatar." read the statement.

Both Qatar and India have witnessed significant growth in economic, energy, investment, education, defence, and cultural ties. "Qatar has also committed investments of over USD 2 billion in various Indian companies over the past two years." read the statement.

