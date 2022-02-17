VIDEO! Floods and landslides kill at least 94 people in Brazil

Brazil has been hit hard by torrential rains. The floods have created dire conditions. Floods and landslides have killed at least 94 people in the mountains of Rio de Janeiro.

The death toll is expected to rise. It is raining heavily. Local officials said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

The worst-hit area is Petropolis, where relief and rescue efforts are still underway. According to Mayor Rubens Bontempo, the death toll could rise. So far, the administration has managed to evacuate 21 people. Rescue efforts are underway. It is noteworthy that even in 2011, there was heavy rainfall in this area. The rains had killed hundreds of people.

Roslin Virgilio, 49, burst into tears during a rescue operation on Wednesday. Because they could not forget the pain of the woman trapped in the heap. They could not save the trapped woman." Yesterday a woman was shouting for help. Get me out of here. But there was nothing we could do. There was a lot of water and mud. Unfortunately, our city is in ruins," he said.

Governor Claudio Castro told reporters that it was a war-like situation and that they were receiving all possible help from neighboring states, including heavy machinery, to clear the rubble. The state fire department said in a statement late Tuesday that 180 soldiers were involved in the rescue operation. More than 80 houses have been swept away and many are missing. More than 80 houses have been swept away and many are missing. Many photos and videos of the catastrophic rains have now surfaced. People are searching for their missing relatives. The area received 25.8 cm of rain in three hours in one day, which is the same as the previous 30 days. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is on a visit to Russia, tweeted that he had instructed his ministers to provide immediate assistance to those affected by the rains.