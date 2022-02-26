VIDEO! High-rise building in Kyiv heavily damaged after being hit by missile

The whole world is watching the war between Russia and Ukraine. There are tears in the eyes of people who are scared and helpless because of this war. Many countries are mediating to end the Russia-Ukraine war. However, the war between Russia is still going on. Meanwhile, Russian troops have now taken control of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. Meanwhile, a large explosion was reported at Kyiv airport. The blast caused extensive damage to nearby buildings. However, no injuries were reported.

A video of high-rise residential building in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv was left completely devasted after a missile attack as fight with Russian forces raged in the war-torn country. The horrific scene was captured on mobile phone by the residents residing in the building.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has tweeted a video in this regard. "Kyiv, our splendid, peaceful city, survived another night under attacks by Russian ground forces, missiles. One of them has hit a residential apartment in Kyiv. I demand the world: fully isolate Russia, expel ambassadors, oil embargo, ruin its economy. Stop Russian war criminals!," Kuleba said.

— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 26, 2022