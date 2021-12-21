VIDEO! Hindu temple demolished again in Pakistan; BJP leader expresses anger

A Hindu temple has been vandalized once again in Pakistan. BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has expressed his anger by sharing a video of the incident. He also asked the foreign minister to raise the issue. A man was arrested on Monday for vandalizing a Hindu temple in Karachi, Pakistan. He has done a lot of damage to the idol. This created an atmosphere of tension for some time. According to media reports, the accused entered a Hindu temple in the Ranchore Line area of ​​Karachi in the evening and then damaged the idol with a hammer. The news of the demolition of the temple caused a commotion among the people. People caught the accused on the spot. The accused were then handed over to the local police. The accused has been charged under the blasphemy clause, the report claimed.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has condemned the incident. He described the incident as a state-sponsored act of terrorism against minorities. "Another Hindu temple has been desecrated on the Ranchore Line in Karachi, Pakistan. Temple is unworthy of being a place of worship," the attacker said in a statement. Sirsa has called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take up the issue globally in support of freedom of religion for Hindus and Sikhs across the border. Hindu temples in Pakistan have been vandalized before. Earlier, unknown assailants had vandalized a temple in Sindh province. They also stole jewelery and cash worth thousands of rupees from there. A Hindi website has reported about this.

This is state backed terror against minorities of Pakistan @ANI@republic@ZeeNews@thetribunechdpic.twitter.com/GWxOVE96Hy — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) December 21, 2021