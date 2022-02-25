VIDEO! Missile shell hits passer-by cyclist in Ukraine

Russian forces have launched an operation to seize the capital, Kyiv in Ukraine. There are missile and rocket attacks. A gruesome video of the attack, launched by Moscow, has surfaced. The video shows Russia's brutal aggression against Ukraine. Russia's attack is aimed at the lives of ordinary Ukrainian citizens. As you can see in the viral video, a cyclist on a Ukrainian road was suddenly bombed from the air. It is surrounded by flames of fire. Russia attacked Ukraine on Thursday. On the first day of the war, 137 people were killed and more than 300 were injured. Attacks on Ukraine continue today.

Explosions have rocked several Ukrainian cities. Hundreds of soldiers have been injured in the Russia-Ukraine war. Innocent people are being killed in this war. One of them was a cyclist killed in a Russian airstrike. People are running for their lives. Crowds appear on the railways and roads to reach a safe place. According to official Ukrainian sources, Friday is likely to be Black Friday for Ukraine. Because Russia has doubled the intensity of the attack.



