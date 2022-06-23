Video of Pakistani goat with unusually long ears creates buzz over social media, netizens call it 'Rapunzel goat'

Simba, a baby goat from Pakistan has managed to become an internet sensation over a few days after a video surfaced on social media showing unusual long ears dangling from her head.

Netizens call the animal "Rapunzel goat." Rapunzel is a character in a fairy tale with unusually long hair.

A video shared on Twitter on June 17 by Turkey's Anadolu agency shows Simba and her owner.

"Baby goat "Simba" in Karachi, Pakistan has made a world record with its ears as long as 48 centimeters, very much longer than the normal size of ears," the agency tweeted.

According to Geo TV, Simba was born in the Sindh province of Pakistan on June 4 and left Narejo surprised with her unique ears. The owners of Simba, Hasan and Yasir claimed that the animal is from the rarest breed and the baby goat has made a world record for having the longest ears, as per local media.

Meanwhile, one user went on to write a fun poem for Simba. "Do your ears hang low? Do they wobble to and fro? Can you tie them in a knot? Can you tie them in a bow? Can you throw them over your shoulder like a continental soldier? Do your ears hang low?" read the comment.

According to reports, the Nubian breed of goats have the longest ears, but Simba's case is probably resulting from a genetic disorder.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor