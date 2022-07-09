Video! SJB MP Rajitha Senaratne attacked by protesters as agitation erupts in Sri Lanka

In a viral video, SJB MP Rajitha Senaratne was attacked by protesters as agitation erupted on the streets of Sri Lanka amid the ongoing economic crisis.

Thousands of enraged protestors on Saturday barged into his residence in Colombo, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa reportedly fled his home, according to local media.

Sri Lanka's police imposed a curfew in several police divisions in Western Province with effect from 9 pm local time Friday until further notice as ahead of a planned protest today demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.