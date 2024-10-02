Vietnam hit by 36 earthquakes in September

Hanoi, Oct 2 Vietnam reported 36 earthquakes with magnitudes between 2.5 and 4.0 in September, Vietnam News Agency cited statistics from the Institute of Geophysics under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology on Wednesday.

Among those, 32 earthquakes occurred in Kon Plong district, Central Highlands province of Kon Tum.

The frequency of earthquakes in September represented a significant drop compared to previous months, with 59 fewer quakes than in August and 46 fewer than in July, said the report, Xinhua news agency reported.

Nguyen Xuan Anh, the institute's Director, said these quakes were induced by the water storage processes of hydropower reservoirs, which affected the underlying active fault lines.

According to the institute, Vietnam has reported 353 minor earthquakes since early this year, 98 percent of which were in Kon Plong district.

