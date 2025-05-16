Vietnam: Renowned Buddhist scholar pays respect to sacred Buddha relics from India

Hanoi, May 16 Renowned Buddhist scholar and spiritual leader Ling Rinpoche on Friday visited the Buddhist temple Quang Sa Pagoda in Vietnam to pay respects to the holy Buddha Relics sent from India. He was warmly welcomed by monks and devotees, offered prayers and joined a special ceremony highlighting deep spiritual ties across Buddhist traditions.

The sacred relics of Lord Buddha from India were enshrined in the Buddhist temple Quan Su Pagoda in Hanoi earlier this week with ceremonial ritual and prayers conducted by monks from India and Vietnam.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Vietnam also shared information on relics of Lord Buddha and upcoming projects with the local media.

Terming it as a national treasure of India, the Embassy stated that the visit of Lord Buddha's relics to Vietnam is the result of the cooperation between both governments, the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and other organisations.

On Thursday evening, Comrade Bui Thị Minh Hoai, Member of the Politburo and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, also visited the Quan Su Pagoda to venerate the Buddha’s Sacred Relic on the occasion of the United Nations Day of Vesak 2025.

Earlier, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha visited the Buddhist temple in Hanoi to venerate and pay respects to the sacred relics. The visit took place in a solemn and reverent atmosphere, reflecting deep respect for the spiritual and cultural values of Buddhism.

Vietnam's Hanoi came to a standstill this week as a large crowd thronged the capital city from across the country and gathered outside the Quan Su Pagoda to pay their obeisance to the Holy Buddhist Relics sent from India.

Around five lakh people had gathered on the streets to welcome the sacred relics as it entered the Vietnamese capital on Tuesday. People were high on emotions, with many weeping and praying while others chanted aloud.

India's sending of the holy relics to Vietnam has been appreciated by Vietnamese President Luong Cuong as a gesture that has further strengthened the strong spiritual and cultural ties between both countries.

The holy relics were brought from India on May 2 by an Indian delegation led by Union Minister of Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju which also included Andhra Pradesh Minister Kandula Durgesh and senior monks and officials.

The holy relics will remain in Vietnam until May 21 as part of the UN Day of Vesak celebrations. The relics were earlier displayed at Thanh Tam Pagoda in Ho Chi Minh City, and then in Ba Den Mountain in Tay Ninh province and are currently in Hanoi till Friday.

