Vietnam reports 15,586 new COVID-19 cases, 1,636,455 in total

Vietnam reported 15,586 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 15,559 locally transmitted and 27 imported, according to its health ministry.

Among the localities, the Vietnamese capital Hanoi logged the highest number of infections on Saturday with 1,879 cases, followed by southern Tay Ninh province with 946 cases and southern Ho Chi Minh City with 885 cases.

The infections brought the country's total tally to 1,636,455 with 31,007 deaths, said the ministry. Nationwide, as many as 1,229,684 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 14,423 from Friday.

Some 144.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 65.4 million second shots, have been administered, according to the ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication, and infectivity. As of Saturday, the country has registered over 1.6 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor