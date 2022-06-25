Vietnam reports 657 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam recorded 657 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, up by 4 from Friday, according to its Ministry of Health.

All the new infections were domestically transmitted in 36 provinces and cities.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi was the pandemic hotspot with 169 new cases recorded on Saturday, followed by the northern Bac Ninh province with 53 and the northern Phu Tho province with 45.

The infections brought the total tally to 10,742,891 with 43,084 deaths. Nationwide, 9,642,514 COVID-19 patients, or nearly 90 per cent of the infections, have recovered.

More than 229.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including nearly 204.2 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

