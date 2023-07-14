ViewSonic unveils OMNI VX28 series180 Hz gaming monitors with triple-certified anti-tearing technology

New Delhi, July 14 ViewSonic, a leading global provider of visual solutions, on Friday unveiled a new lineup of OMNI VX28 gaming monitors with triple-certified anti-tearing technology on Amazon Prime Day in India. The gaming monitors also offer a choice of FHD or QHD fast IPS displays.

The displays come equipped with a range of advanced features, including AMD FreeSync Premium and VESA-certified anti-tearing and anti-blur technologies, as well as a blue light filter, ensuring a stutter-free and eye-friendly experience for use all day long.

"We developed ViewSonic's OMNI gaming product line that is both versatile and multifunctional. We have integrated essential features for smooth gaming, productive work, and all-day eye care into the OMNI VX28 series. With this product line, consumers can enjoy high-resolution gaming experiences while maintaining comfort and productivity throughout their workday," said Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director Sales and Marketing - IT Business, ViewSonic India.

Moreover, the latest edition of the gaming monitors are approved by AMD FreeSync Premium, VESA Adaptive Sync, and VESA ClearMR, which eliminates visual tearing, minimises stuttering, and reduces input lag, providing gamers with a seamless and immersive experience.

The smooth, blur-free graphics make the latest games and movies, especially FPS (first-person shooting) games and RPG (role-playing games), look and feel more natural and realistic.

The OMNI VX28 monitors have a refresh rate of up to 180Hz, and a super-fast 0.5ms (MPRT) response time, which minimises motion blur and smearing, ensuring seamless pixel transitions. The In-Plane Switching (IPS) panels deliver excellent true-to-life colour performance, ensuring accuracy and brightness from every angle.

Additionally, the exceptional control over gamma adjustments offered by the latest HDR10 provides a whole new level of image clarity and unparalleled details with deep contrast and vibrant colours.

With a minimal and clean design, the ergonomic design of the new monitors allows users to adjust the display's height, tilt it back or forward, swivel it for a different field of vision, or even rotate it vertically for a whole new perspective.

The new gaming monitors come in two sizes -- 24-inch and 27-inch at a starting price of Rs 14,999 and will be available on Amazon and MDComputer. The monitors will also have a special price during the Amazon Prime Day Sale with all card offers available.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor