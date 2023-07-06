Vijay Varma says 'Pirpared rahiye' as he kickstarts dubbing for 'Mirzapur 3'

Mumbai, July 6 Actor Vijay Varma recently took to Instagram to drop a major update on his upcoming web series 'Mirzapur 3'.

The actor shared a photo of himself, standing in front of a monitor, with the caption: "Dubbing kiye hain... Pirpared rahiye MS3."

'Mirzapur' follows the story of Akhandanand Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi), also known as Kaleen Bhaiya, the mafia don and proverbial ruler of Mirzapur in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from 'Mirzapur 3', Vijay will also be seen in 'Devotion of Suspect X' opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Vijay also has 'Murder Mubarak' in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor