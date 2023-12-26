"Violation of freedom of worship": IDF accuses Hezbollah of attacking church

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 26 : The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) accused Hezbollah of attacking St. Mary's Greek Orthodox Church in northern Israel on Tuesday.

At least one civilian was injured after an anti-tank missile from Lebanon hit the church in Iqrit.

The IDF also called this a "clear violation" of UN Security Council Resolution as well as of "freedom of worship".

"Hezbollah attacked the St. Mary's Greek-Orthodox Church of Iqrit in northern Israel. An anti-tank missile from Lebanon directly hit the church, injuring a civilian. This attack is not only a clear violation of @UN Security Council Resolution 1701, but also a violation of the freedom of worship," IDF posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel is making "every effort" to bring back the hostages held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip and won't be stopping until it achieves victory, Times of Israel reported.

"We aren't stopping and we won't stop until victory because we have no other land and no other path," he said while being booed by the family members of hostages in Hamas captivity.

In the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, troops of the Nahal Brigade raided two schools in Gaza City's Daraj and Tuffah neighbourhoods, CNN reported. The IDF said raids were carried out following intelligence of Hamas operatives hiding at the complexes.

Hamas's Daraj-Tuffah battalion is believed by the IDF to be the last standing battalion in northern Gaza. According to the IDF, the troops during the raids encountered and killed several Hamas gunmen. Dozens of explosive devices, assault rifles, and 15 explosive belts were found in the complexes. In one incident, a Hamas terrorist fired a missile from one of the schools at the troops.

Netanyahu also visited the war zone in the Palestinian coastal enclave. He said the war against Hamas in Gaza is far from over, The Times of Israel reported.

