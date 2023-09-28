Vishal Bhardwaj: There is a whistle in 'Khufiya' which is my favourite melody

Mumbai, Sep 28 Filmmaker and music composer Vishal Bhardwaj, who is all set for the release of spy thriller 'Khufiya', has opened up on the music of the movie, and shared his favourite melody.

Directed by Vishal, ‘Khufiya’ stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi and Azmeri Haque Badhon.

It is based on true events and is based on a book ‘Escape to Nowhere’, written by the former Chief of the Counter Espionage Unit of R&AW, Amar Bhushan.

Vishal, who performed with Rekha Bhardwaj in the recent album launch of 'Khufiya', spoke about the rhythms and musical cadence.

He said: "The process of creating music for a film is usually so organic and mixed up that it’s very difficult for me to bifurcate it. In the case of 'Khufiya,' there is a theme in the film, a whistle which is my favourite melody."

"I thought I had not exploited it fully and hence I decided to create a song around it - 'Dil Dushman'. It's an exciting first for me, to create a song for a film months after the film's music was initially composed. I am thrilled that we had the opportunity to unveil our album for all of you, and I was even more delighted to perform live and share the stage with Rekha at this event," shared Vishal.

" 'Khufiya' is a film that features a total of nine songs, sung by some of the finest in the industry, Rekha Bhardwaj, Arijit Sing, Sunidhi Chauhan, Jyoti Nooran, Rahul Ram. Each of these songs contribute to the film's unique musical tapestry," added Vishal.

During the album launch, the iconic duo -- Vishal and Rekha took the stage together, and enchanted the audience with their harmonious melodies. There were solo acts from renowned artists like Sunidhi Chauhan and Rahul Ram.

The songs include -- 'Dil Dushman' by Sunidhi Chauhan; 'Matt Aana' by Rekha Bhardwaj; 'Mann Na Rangaave' by Rahul Ram; 'Na Hosh Chale' by Vishal Bhardwaj; 'Bhuji Bhuji' by Rahul Ram, and 'Tanhaai' by Sunidhi Chauhan.

The story of love, loyalty, revenge and betrayal will air on Netflix from October 5.

