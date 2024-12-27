"Visionary leader and true statesman": Nepal Foreign Minister expresses condolences on Manmohan Singh's demise

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 27 : Nepal Foreign Minister, Arzu Rana Deuba, expressed heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Nepali government and people, following the death of former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh, calling him a "visionary leader and a true statesman."

Stating that his contributions to India's development and global diplomacy will be remembered forever, the FM said that Nepal stands with the people in this situation.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh. A visionary leader and a true statesman, his contributions to India's development and global diplomacy will be remembered forever. On behalf of the Government and people of Nepal, I extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the people of India in this moment of loss. May his soul rest in eternal peace,"

Singh passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi after succumbing to age-related medical conditions. Earlier in the evening, Singh experienced a sudden loss of consciousness at his residence, and despite efforts to revive him, he was declared dead at 9:51 PM.

Singh served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, and his tenure was marked by significant economic reforms and a deepening of India's international relationships.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken also paid tribute, emphasising Singh's crucial role in fostering the US-India strategic partnership.

In his statement, Blinken said, "The United States offers our sincere condolences to the people of India for the passing of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Dr Singh was one of the greatest champions of the US-India strategic partnership, and his work laid the foundation for much of what our countries have accomplished together in the past two decades."

Blinken highlighted Singh's pivotal contributions to advancing India's economic reforms and his instrumental role in the US-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement, which he described as a landmark achievement.

"His leadership in advancing the US-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement signified a major investment in the potential of the US-India relationship. At home, Dr Singh will be remembered for his economic reforms that spurred India's rapid economic growth. We mourn Dr Singh's passing and will always remember his dedication to bringing the United States and India closer together," Blinken added.

Born in Punjab in 1932, Singh was a celebrated economist who transformed India's economy, steering its liberalisation in the early 1990s. His two terms as Prime Minister were marked by significant strides in economic development and global partnerships.

Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year, concluding an extraordinary 33-year tenure. His contributions remain a cornerstone of India's growth and international diplomacy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor