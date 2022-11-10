Vistara increases flights to Frankfurt, Paris

New Delhi, Nov 10 Starting from Thursday, Vistara has increased frequencies to Frankfurt and Paris, with six new weekly flights between Delhi and the German city, and five between Delhi and the French capital.

The addition of the new flights come after Vistara included a third Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in its fleet recently, following customisation of the leased aircraft.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner comes with a three-class cabin configuration, with 30 seats in business class, 36 in premium economy and 226 seats in economy.

The new aircraft will also feature fully-flat business class seats, each with direct aisle access.

It will also host other features, including in-seat screens in all three cabins with HD display offering a cutting-edge In-flight Entertainment system powered by Panasonic.

