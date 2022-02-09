Vistara sees signs of recovery, remains optimistic

New Delhi, Feb 9 Receding impact of Covid's third wave has buoyed full-service carrier Vistara's demand outlook.

In a conversation with , Vistara's Chief Executive, Vinod Kannan, said till now pandemic has triggered uncertainty and reiterated the importance of staying "agile".

"Confidence in air travel had been steadily growing over the latter half of 2021, resulting in a consistent return of demand, specifically in the domestic market. We observed a gradual return of demand in international travel too," Kannan said.

"However, with the outbreak of the new variant of the Covid-19 virus, we did witness a drop in overall bookings."

Nevertheless, he cited that the airline is observing a steady increase in traffic in February 2022 compared to the previous month

"We remain positive about the future."

On coping with the third wave, he cited that the experience of navigating the past two waves did help the airline strengthen protocols and processes to operate safely.

"The uncertainty is something we all must adjust to as the battle against the virus is still ongoing. We continue to focus on various measures to make flying as safe and stress-free for travellers as possible."

Besides, Kannan said that the future pent-up demand will be mainly driven by domestic VFR

