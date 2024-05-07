Vladimir Putin Takes Oath as President of Russia for Record Fifth Time (Watch Video)

Vladimir Putin took oath for the fifth term as the Russia President in a lavish Kremlin inauguration ceremony on Tuesday, May 7. He defeated opposition rivals, initiated a devastating conflict in Ukraine and consolidated all power under his control.

Putin took oath for a new five-year term in a ceremony that was boycotted by the United States and many Western countries due to the Russia-Ukraine war. He has been in office for nearly 25 years and is the longest-serving Kremlin leader since Josef Stalin. He will remain in power until 2030, with the option to run for another six years as per the constitution.

Vladimir Putin Takes Oath As President of Russia

🇷🇺 Vladimir Putin took the oath and hence took the office of the Russian president. pic.twitter.com/nBFzzvRlt3 — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) May 7, 2024

"We are a united and great people. Together, we will overcome all obstacles, we will bring all our plans to fruition, and together, we will win," President Putin told an audience of ministers and dignitaries.

Vladimir Putin won more than 87% of the March presidential election votes. However, he had faced no serious challenger in a contest widely seen as neither free nor fair.