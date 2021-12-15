Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping virtual meet begins

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping began their virtual meeting on Wednesday with the former emphasising that he stands against the politicisation of games in regard to the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022, reported Sputnik.

The meeting began at 08:07 GMT. The two leaders are expected to discuss Beijing-Moscow relations, international affairs, energy, and NATO activities.

During the meeting, Putin expressed hopes Beijing Olympics will be held at a high level, emphasising that he stands against the politicisation of games.

The Russian leader also stated that Moscow-Beijing ties real example of relations between states in this century.

Further, Putin said that he expects his next face-to-face meeting with Xi to take place in february 2022 during the opening ceremony of Beijing Olympics, according to Sputnik.

( With inputs from ANI )

