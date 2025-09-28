Voices of Dhamma: Reflections from Third International Buddhist Forum, Republic of Kalmykia

By Aishwarya Nair

Kalmykia [Russia], September 28 : The Third International Buddhist Forum in Elista, Republic of Kalmykia, concluded on a resonant note, weaving together multifaceted perspectives that illuminated the enduring relevance of Buddha Dhamma in today's world.

The 2023 edition of the Forum launched initiatives on Buddhist education and heritage, while in 2024 the Forum expanded international participation, added themes like ecology and tourism, and marked the 260th anniversary of the Pandito Khambo Lama Institute.

This year's conference, which opened with a powerful message by President Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, involved a diverse array of thematic discussions that highlighted Buddhist Culture, Literature, Art and Architecture, Transcultural perspectives of Buddhism in Asia, Traditional Medicine practice and its prospects in Buddhist countries, Philosophical aspects of Buddhism, influence of Buddhism on Tourism and Preservation of Monasticism.

Approximately 53% of Kalmykia's population identifies as Buddhists, making it the only Buddhist-majority region in Europe. Kalmykia, a region along the Silk Route, exemplifies the enduring Buddhist influence in Russian culture.

Buddhism was introduced in Kalmykia through its roots in India. India finds mention in Russia's oldest chronicle, 'The Tale of Bygone Years' (also known as the Primary Chronicle/ Povest' Vremennykh Let), where it appears as 'Indiya'. This historic reference underscores the long-standing awareness and cultural connections between the regions. India and Kalmykia share a deep-rooted connection through their shared Buddhist heritage, with Kalmykia's Vajrayana Buddhism tracing its origins back to ancient Indian centers like Nalanda.

Indian cultural presence is also evident through the establishment of an 'Indian Corner' at Kalmyk State University and the participation of Indian scholars and students, symbolising a vibrant and ongoing partnership grounded in Buddhist traditions.

India's central role in shaping the spiritual foundations of Buddhist heritage was emphasised, with scholars pointing to its influence across Asia. Underscoring the role of Buddhist architecture in India, Ekaterina Akimushkina, Department of Indian Philology at the Lomonosov Moscow State University, referred to the restoration of a dilapidated Buddhist temple in Brahmanabad (historically in the Indian subcontinent), emphasising the respect and preservation of Buddhist sites amid political changes.

She also referenced an Indian Historical Source 'Chachnama' which is connected with India and contains material on the penetration of Islam into India. It shows the coexistence of Buddhists, Hindus, and Muslims in the 7th-8th centuries. The text also mentions elements of Buddhist teachings, including a version of the Four Noble Truths.

Highlighting how India served as the root of dissemination, Ranjana Mukhopadhyaya, University of Delhi, used Japanese Buddhism as an example of how Buddhist philosophy enriched itself through the artistic and cultural contributions of the societies it reached.

She remarked that many Indian Buddhist deities, such as the goddesses once widely worshipped in India, are now more venerated in Japan, such as the Japanese God of wealth, longevity, and happiness. Artistic exchanges between India and Japan have been deeply mutual - from Japanese frescoes at Sarnath, inspired by Indian styles, and the Ajanta frescoes that influenced artists across cultures, to the works of Abanindranath Tagore and Japanese painters seeking alternatives to Western art.

Addressing the rising global appeal of Buddhist heritage tourism, with lessons drawn from India's long-established pilgrimage routes, Chandan Kumar, International Buddhist Confederation, mentioned that the Government of India's initiatives, such as the Swadesh Darshan Scheme and PRASHAD, are improving connectivity and facilities. He pointed out that millions of visitors annually engage with India's Buddhist sites, reflecting the immense economic and cultural value these destinations hold.

The audience was mesmerized by a unique presentation by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) on 'Buddha Dhamma and AI Technology' where Portia Conrad, Head of the International Relations Division of IBC demonstrated the operability of the in-house AI bot 'NORBU' named Kalyan Mitra (Spiritual Friend) which is the Dhamma Solution to queries of the new millennium for generations to come. Significantly, the algorithms pertaining to the chatbot were prepared by a technically skilled Russian monk, Reverend Khemanando, whereas the brain behind the concept is Brother Lim Kooi Fong from Malaysia.

The ability of the chatbot to operate in the Russian language was overwhelming for the Russian audience. Brother Fong got the idea of developing the chatbot while attending the Global Buddhist Summit held by IBC in 2023, where scholars and monks delved into finding ways and means of keeping the modern generation abreast with the teachings of the Buddha. Along the lines of this theme, Ven. Rupan Barua Karunananda Thero, Abbot, Atisha Dipankar Memorial Complex, Bangladesh, pointed out that social media can be used skillfully or unskillfully, thereby generating corresponding karmic consequences. He urged the mindful usage to cultivate awareness and positive karma.

The Republic of Buryatia has about 30-35% Buddhists, who play a significant cultural and spiritual role. Underscoring Traditional Medicine Practices and Prospects in Buddhist Countries, Ms Evgenia Ludupova, Deputy Chairperson of the Government, Minister of Health of the Republic of Buryatia, mentioned that in the Republic of Buryatia, Tibetan influences have shaped traditional medicinal practices since the 19th century. Today, Buryatia preserves a vast written heritage with over 100,000 manuscripts and continues the study of medicinal plants, the development of herbal preparations, and clinical trials.

Buddhism is practised in Tuva by nearly 65% of the population. The Tuvans are the third largest ethnic group in Russia. Expressing gratitude to the organisers of the 3rd International Buddhist Forum, Ms Olga Khomushku, Tuvan State University, emphasised the importance of creating a united scientific and educational Buddhist space.

With support from the Forum for the Promotion of Buddhist Education and Research, new academic programs in Buddhist philosophy and culture have been launched, involving both clergy and lay students.

The collective outcome of this Conference charts a promising path forward for expanding Buddhist scholarship, practice, and global dialogue rooted in compassion, wisdom, and cooperation. The discussions reaffirmed Buddhism's enduring relevance as a dynamic force bridging ancient wisdom and contemporary challenges.

The spirit of Kalmykia -India relations was evident during today's event as one saw a number of academicians and scholars from various Indian universities attend the days' activities, with the Indian participants actively interacting with their Kalmyk and Russian counterparts, besides other foreign participants.

As the Indian flag stood proudly displayed outside the conference venue, monks and experts from the IBC were also seen contributing their bit at today's session. The president of IBC, Dr. Dhammapiya, as well as a number of prominent monks representing IBC from different countries, were seen engaging local monks and officials.

These include - Most Venerable Ashin Nyanissara from Myanmar, Most Venerable Ugen Namgyal from Bhutan, Most Venerable Gyetrul Jigme Rinpoche from India, Geshe Yonten from Russia, Ven. Pannasekara from Tanzania and Ven Buddhapala from South Korea, among others.

India and Kalmykia have had traditionally old relations over the years, and the Embassy of India, Moscow, has been engaging the Kalmyk administration in a range of activities in the past. In September 2025, the Indian Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, visited Kalmykia to interact with Kalmyk officials and lay the groundwork for the visit of the Holy Relics of the Buddha to Kalmykia soon.

Earlier, in July 2019, the then Indian Ambassador to Russia, Bal Venkatesh Varma, visited Kalmykia and held meetings with the Kalmykia business community and Heads of Executive authorities of Kalmykia.

Memoranda of intentions were signed then in the field of socio-cultural, trade and economic cooperation. Given the immense popularity of Indian arts and handicrafts, an Indian Bazaar was held in May 2014, in the Kalmyk capital, Elista, by the Indian Embassy, Moscow.

Moscow-based Indian Embassy officials have also been engaging the Buddhists in Buryatia, and in August 2023, the then Indian Ambassador to Russia, Pavan Kapoor, attended the First International Buddhist Forum at Ulan-Ude, the capital of Buryatia.

Delivering an inspiring address underscoring India's unwavering dedication to upholding and spreading the principles of Buddhism across the world, he emphasised the ancient spiritual ties between India and Russia that stretch back over millennia.

The longstanding, friendly, and spiritual bonds shared between India and Russia through Buddhism will be further strengthened with the exposition of the Holy Buddha Relics scheduled to take place in Kalmykia in the near future. This bond is reinforced by Russian Lamas studying in India, the revival of Buddhist traditions in Russia and cultural diplomacy like the International Buddhist Forum and the visit of the Holy relics from India.

Disclaimer: Aishwarya Nair is a Research Assistant in the IR Division at the International Buddhist Confederation. The views expressed in this article are her own.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor