Volkswagen recalls over 23K EVs in US due to flammable interior materials

San Francisco, Nov 19 German automaker Volkswagen has recalled 100 per cent of the ID.4 electric vehicles (EVs) in the US due to the flammability of interior materials, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

According to the documents, the automaker will recall 23,883 ID.4 vehicles, also noted as "100 per cent of estimated percentage with defect", because the material of the roller sunshades may not consistently meet the FMVSS 302 performance requirements, reports Teslarati.

"Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2023-2024 ID.4 vehicles. The interior sunshade for the panoramic glass roof may be insufficiently fire retardant. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 302, 'Flammability of Interior Materials'," the document reads.

Following an internal test failure in May, Volkswagen contacted the supplier for clarification. Internal testing over the next few months yielded no results.

The issue was brought to the Volkswagen Product Safety Committee on September 8, and additional clarification was requested.

On November 1, Volkswagen decided to issue a noncompliance recall due to the interior sunshade over the glass roof being insufficiently fire retardant.

Volkswagen will fix the problem by applying flame retardant to the sunshade at no cost. No parts that need to be replaced. Owners of ID.4 will be notified by mail beginning January 5, 2024.

Earlier this year, Volkswagen recalled nearly 21,000 of its 'ID.4' electric SUVs over faulty battery software that could lead to a "loss of propulsion" sans warning.

