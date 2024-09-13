Volodymyr Zelenskyy announces return of 49 Ukrainians from Russia

Kyiv [Ukraine], September 13 : President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Friday the successful return of 49 Ukrainians from Russian captivity. It includes service personnel of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the National Police, and border guards, as well as civilians.

Notably, this is the 56th prisoner exchange since the outbreak of the war in February 2022 and a total of 3,569 Ukrainians have been brought back from Russian captivity since then, the Kyiv Independent reported, quoting Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

However, Ukraine did not say how many Russians had been released.

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskky shared pictures of the people who return home and wrote, "Another return of our people - something we always wait for and work tirelessly to achieve. Forty-nine Ukrainians are now home. These include warriors from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the National Police, the State Border Guard Service, and our civilians. Among them is Leniye Umerova, a young woman taken hostage by the Russians when she came to take care of her sick father. More defenders of Azovstal have also been freed. Viktor Ivchuk, a military medic and Hero of Ukraine, is also back home."

The Ukrainian President expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the team responsible for securing the release of prisoners and hostages from Russian captivity and emphasised on bringing home every remaining Ukrainian still held captive by Russia.

"I want to thank our entire team that works to secure the release of prisoners and hostages from Russian captivity. I especially want to acknowledge each of our Ukrainian units that contribute to replenishing the exchange fund for our country. All our warriors who capture Russian occupiers, and all our services that neutralise Russian saboteurs and collaborators, bring closer the liberation of our people. We must bring home every single one of our people, both military and civilian," Zelenskyy said.

Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry of Ukraine also informed about the release of 49 Ukrainians from Russian captivity.

https://x.com/DefenceU/status/1834547742531530898

Sharing a post on X, the Defence Ministry said, "At home. Today, 49 of our people returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, National Guard, State Border Guard Service, National Police and civilians are finally back home. Glory to Ukraine!"

