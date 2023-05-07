VP Dhankhar arrives in Delhi after attending King Charles III's coronation ceremony

New Delhi [India], May 7 : Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his spouse Sudesh Dhankar arrived at Delhi airport on Sunday morning after attending the coronation ceremony of King Charles III in London.

The Vice President and his wife were in London to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla which took place on Saturday at Westminster Abbey, London.

Ahead of the coronation, Dhankhar and his wife met King Charles III, the United States First Lady Jill Biden and other world leaders during a reception hosted by the Monarch at Buckingham Palace.

Dhankhar congratulated King Charles III on his coronation.

"Happy to be present at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla today. On behalf of the people of India, I extend my warmest congratulations to the newly crowned King and Queen of the UK. May India-UK ties grow stronger in the years ahead," the Vice President tweeted on Saturday.

The United Kingdom had extended an invitation to the international community, including India to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife landed at Stansted Airport in London on Friday.

On the first day of his visit, Dhankhar also addressed the members of the Indian community in the United Kingdom and said, Indian democracy is functioning at the moment at a level which is unmatched anywhere in the world.

"I would therefore make an appeal, 32 million Indian diaspora is a formidable demographic component and this demographic component is highly qualified, empowered and vigilant, making the nation proud in every way. It must be reflective on several issues; no one is above criticism, scrutiny and probe. Everyone is subject to these elements if we have to register progress, but then we can't be swayed," said the Vice President.

Vice President also joined leaders of the Commonwealth countries at a special event hosted by King Charles III at the Marlborough House, London and exchanged views with Commonwealth leaders on making the institution of the Commonwealth stronger and more focused.

Dhankhar interacted with Israel President Isaac Herzog, President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

On the second day of his visit to London, Dhankhar interacted with Indian students and said that the DNA of Indians is so strong that there is no challenge to their intellect and they perform well wherever they go.

"If we examine the situation from a global perspective, our DNA is so strong that there is no challenge to our intellect. Wherever we go, we perform amazingly well...But one thing which we suffer in our country is a lack of system," Dhankhar said.

"Several developed countries thrive on mediocrity because there is a system. In the last 8 years, in the system also, we are making great advances. Our Bharat, at the moment, is on the rise as never before and the rise of Bharat is unstoppable...", he said.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar urged students to strive towards excellence and appreciated their role in advancing India-Britain relations.

