VP Radhakrishnan meets Mongolian President, discusses bilateral ties

New Delhi, Oct 14 Vice President C P Radhakrishnan met Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa in New Delhi on Tuesday, discussing various aspects of bilateral ties with the visiting leader.

"Delighted to meet His Excellency Mr. Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, Honourable President of Mongolia, during his State Visit to India, in New Delhi today. During the meeting, we discussed various aspects of bilateral relations," Vice President Radhakrishnan posted on X.

Earlier in the day, the Mongolian President held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House. The two leaders discussed bilateral ties and agreed to further deepen defence and security, trade and investment, development cooperation and capacity building and spiritual and cultural ties. The two leaders also released a postal stamp to mark 70 years of the diplomatic ties between two nations.

"Advancing the India–Mongolia Strategic Partnership. PM Narendra Modi held extensive discussions with President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa of Mongolia covering the entire gamut of India-Mongolia bilateral relations. Both leaders agreed to further deepen defence and security, trade and investment, development cooperation and capacity building and spiritual and cultural ties. A postage stamp to mark 70 years of the diplomatic relations between the two countries was released by the leaders," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

Prior to the talks, the two leaders jointly planted a sapling at the Hyderabad House in honour of President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa's mother as part of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.

The gesture brings together PM’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative and the Mongolian President’s One Billion Trees campaign — a shared commitment to protecting the planet for future generations.

Mongolian President, who is on a four-day State Visit to India, also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Earlier on Monday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar called on Khurelsukh Ukhnaa and appreciated his warm sentiments on advancing strategic partnership between two nations.

Khurelsukh Ukhnaa arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a four-day State Visit to India. Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol, received him at the airport. This is his first visit to India after assuming office.

"Diplomatic relations between India and Mongolia were established in 1955. Over the past seven decades, the two countries have developed a close and multifaceted partnership, anchored in shared cultural and spiritual links and democratic values. The partnership spans across sectors such as defence and security, parliamentary exchanges, development partnership, energy, mining, information technology, education, healthcare, and cultural cooperation," read a statement issued by the MEA.

"India and Mongolia are Strategic Partners, Spiritual Neighbours, and Third Neighbours. The forthcoming State Visit will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Mongolia to review progress in bilateral relations, set the vision for strengthening the strategic partnership, and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," it added.

