"Wanted to hog limelight" BJP MP Tejasvi Surya holds Karnataka CM, Dy CM 'squarely responsible' for Bengaluru stampede

Washington DC [US], June 6 : BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday held Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar "squarely responsible" over the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4 that left 11 dead and dozens injured.

The incident occurred when a massive crowd of fans gathered to greet the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after they had won the IPL.

Speaking to ANI, Surya said, "If there are two people who are squarely responsible for the self-made government-created stampede that took place in Karnataka, it is the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister. No one else is responsible for what happened".

He also demanded that the duo, who "wanted to hog the limelight", personally compensate the stampede victims.

He further added, "After the World Cup victory, a celebratory parade was organised in Mumbai in which more than 15 lakh people participated; not a single untoward incident took place...It was the CM and Deputy CM who wanted to hog the limelight, which they don't deserve. Now they're blaming the Police Commissioner and others. I will not hold RCB or the cricketers directly responsible for this. I would say that they must personally compensate, not out of state funds, but out of their own money, they must compensate these victims..."

A day after the stampede, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Thursday that a one-member commission had been formed to probe the incident.CM Siddaramaiah also announced that the state government has decided to suspend top police department officials, including the Commissioner of Bengaluru City Police.

Speaking to the media, the Karnataka CM stated on Thursday, "Under the chairmanship of Justice Michael D'Cunha, a retired judge of the High Court, we have appointed a one-man commission to investigate the incident."He emphasised the government's commitment to ensuring accountability.

The Chief Minister said that action will be taken against those responsible for the mismanagement of the event.

"On RCB, the event manager DNA Entertainment, and KSCA, who represented them, we have decided to arrest them," Siddaramaiah said.

Taking strong action, the government has suspended several senior police officials immediately.

Detailing about the same, the CM said, "Cubbon Park Police Station Police Inspector, Station House Master, Station House Officer, ACP, Central Division DCP, Cricket Stadium in-charge, Additional Commissioner of Police, Commisioner of Police have been suspended with immediate effect."

Referring to the deep sorrow caused by the incident, he said, "When I was speaking about the tragedy yesterday, 11 died and 47 were injured all were in pain, and we still are. It was important to express our condolences and console the families."

The CM added that the state cabinet discussed the matter seriously during its scheduled meeting and made firm decisions to prevent such tragedies in the future.

On Thursday, the Karnataka Police filed an FIR against the Karnataka Cricket Board Administrative Committee, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), among others, in the Bengaluru stampede incident.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Bengaluru, Shekar H Tekkannanavar, an FIR has been filed against RCB, DNA (event manager), Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Administrative Committee and others at Cubbon Park Police Station.

The FIR stated criminal negligence in the stampede incident. Sections 105, 125 (1)(2), 132, 121/1, 190 R/w 3 (5) have been invoked in the FIR.

The Karnataka High Court notified the state government over the stampede incident.

The HC took suo motu cognisance of the incident and asked for a further status report.

