Washington DC [US], June 6 : In solemn remembrance of the 36th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre, the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) hosted a press conference in Washington DC on Tuesday, honouring the courage of Chinese dissidents and pro-democracy advocates.

Held at the US Capitol, the bipartisan event brought together lawmakers, human rights activists, and survivors of the CCP's repression, highlighting both the legacy of June 4, 1989, and the ongoing struggle for freedom in China.

"For 76 years, the CCP's greatest victims have been the Chinese people themselves," said Chairman John Moolenaar, addressing the gathering. "Even the act of remembering Tiananmen is illegal in China today. But we remember. We remember the man who stood in front of a tank, and the students who demanded reform."

The event featured prominent members of Congress, including Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Young Kim (R-CA), Dan Newhouse (R-WA), Zach Nunn (R-IA), Chris Smith (R-NJ), and Jill Tokuda (D-HI).

Chinese dissidents Wang Dan and Wei Jingsheng, both survivors of persecution by the CCP, delivered moving testimonies. They warned against complacency and urged global solidarity with those still resisting authoritarianism in China.

As part of the event, Chairman Moolenaar presented a formal letter to Washington DC. Mayor Muriel Bowser is urging an end to the sister-city relationship with Beijing. "That optimism was crushed just five years later in the wake of the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre," the letter read, condemning the CCP's legacy of violence and censorship.

Signed by a coalition of lawmakers, the letter stands as a symbolic call for moral clarity and action against CCP propaganda, according to the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party.

The event underscored America's support for freedom and democratic values as China continues to suppress its own citizens' rights.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor