Watch! Oklahoma pastor spits and wipes on his brother’s face during sermon

A pastor from Oklahoma has come under scrutiny for his shocking act after he spit on his hand before rubbing his brother’s face during a weekend sermon to describe God’s ‘unfinished vision’. Pastor Michael Todd’s Sermon on Leading the Transformation Church in Tulsa is based around the idea that “it can be disgusting to have a vision of God” – Todd demonstrates this idea in a grim manner. He surprised everyone after he spit in one’s mouth and then wiping it on his brother’s face, and ruthlessly standing up during the adventure .‘He’s standing here physically, knowing what’s going on. ’God says, “Can you stand up physically, spiritually and emotionally?” ‘When you receive a darshan, or receive it, it can be nasty. According to several social media users who commented under the Twitter video, the man who received the improperly drawn sermon was Pastor Todd’s brother.

manz stood there and spit on some to pass a message… pic.twitter.com/O8hxOeFGZG — u ain’t 🅿️. (@bstdownbarbiana) January 16, 2022

Those who go to church, reportedly Todd’s brother, somehow calmly take the priest’s spit as Todd violates the COVID-19 protocol and passes the contents of his nose and mouth to an unnamed person’s face. “The vision I am going to give you, it can be disgusting,” Pastor Todd told the captive group, spitting on their hands. The long spit can be seen dangling before the man’s face is incredibly wiped. ‘Do you hear and see people’s reactions?’ ‘What I’m saying to you is how you have just reacted, how people in your life react when God is doing what is needed for a miracle.’ Even though it was the pastor's brother, his did not excuse some online parishioners from losing their cool on the godman. What if it was his brother! That is disgusting and disrespectful .. Marquita Gibson tweeted, “You have to stop letting the” men of God “tell you what they do and say” God “and start recognizing what it is. ‘I just clicked on his name trending and I saw him spitting. Spitting is just my definition of saliva … it doesn’t spit!’ Another man wrote. For the unversed, since February 2015, Pastor Michael and with his wife Natalie Todd have been the Lead Pastors of Transformation Church in Tulsa.