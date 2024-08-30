"We are issuing visas in limited manner for medical, emergency purposes": MEA on visa issues in Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], August 30 : India has been issuing visas in a limited manner for medical and emergency purposes, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday.

While addressing a weekly media briefing on Friday, Jaiswal stated, "We are issuing visas in a limited manner for medical and emergency purposes. Once the situation becomes normal, law and order is restored, then we will begin our full-fledged operations of visa."

In response to another question, Jaiswal stated that former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina came to India on very short notice for safety reasons.

On being asked about India's position as the passport of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been disqualified, Jaiswal stated, "We have stated this earlier that the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh came to India at a very short notice for safety reasons. We have nothing further to add on that matter. Also to answer your question, you know, I think what you want to ask, what you are asking lies in the realm of hypothetical issues. So that is where we are on the issue that you raised."

Bangladesh's interim government has cancelled Sheikh Hasina's diplomatic passport, The Dhaka Tribune reported. Bangladesh's Ministry of Home Affairs has cancelled the diplomatic passports of Sheikh Hasina, her advisers, former cabinet members, and all members of the 12th national parliament.

The authorities have also revoked diplomatic passports for their spouses and children have also been revoked with immediate effect, The Dhaka Tribune reported.

Bangladesh is facing a fluid political situation with Sheikh Hasina, tendering her resignation from her post on August 5 in the wake of mounting protests. Hasina, who fled Bangladesh for India in a military aircraft on August 5, is currently staying in India.

The protests, led majorly by students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs, took the shape of anti-government protests.

On August 8, Nobel laureate economist Muhammad Yunus was sworn in as the head of Bangladesh's interim government. 17 members of Bangladesh's interim government took their oaths at a ceremony in Dhaka on Thursday, Bangladesh-based daily, Dhaka Tribune reported.

