"We can do many more things like joint movies...": South Korean Foreign Minister emphasises cultural ties with India

New Delhi [India], August 17 : South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, who is on a visit to India, has called for deepening cultural relations between the two countries and said that young people in his country are fascinated by India's culture and that youth in India are also taking greater interest in different aspects of South Korean culture.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Cho Hyun said the two countries can do many more things in the future in the domain of culture including joint movie production.

"We can do many more things in the future like joint movie making...And there are many other areas for cooperation. But more importantly, Korean young people are fascinated by the long history of Indian culture and vice versa is true," he said.

India and Republic of Korea (RoK) relations have made great strides in recent years and are spurred by a significant convergence of interests, mutual goodwill and high level exchanges.

Historical and cultural contacts between the two peoples date back to ancient times. According to "SamgukYusa" or "The Heritage History of the Three Kingdoms" written in the 13th century, a Princess from Ayodhya (Suriratna) came to Korea, married King Kim-Suro, and became Queen Hur Hwang-ok in the year 48 AD [wife of former President Lee Myung-bak (Mrs. Kim Yoon-ok), former President Kim Dae-jung, former President Kim Young-sam and former PM Kim Jong-pil, inter alia, trace their ancestry to the royal couple].

Korean Buddhist Monk Hyecho or Hong Jiao visited India from 723 to 729 AD. His travelogue 'Pilgrimage to the five kingdoms of India gives a vivid account of Indian culture, politics & society, including food habits, languages & climate. The enduring philosophy of the Buddha, which has influenced the lives and thoughts of the people of the two countries, also provides a strong link.

Cho Hyun said he had good meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday and recalled his tenure in Delhi as Ambassador from 2015 to 2017, stating that significant changes were made in India under Prime Minister Modi's leadership and that "more good changes" have been made during the past ten years.

Cho Hyun said it is great to be back in Delhi and when he landed in the city about 10 years ago, he was humbled by the depths of India's culture.

"I feel great to be back in Delhi and ten years ago, I landed in Delhi and I was very much humbled by the depths of the culture and the largest of the subcontinent and the people. I was very proud to serve as the Korean Ambassador to India, during which time I recognised the significant changes made in India under Prime Minister Modi's leadership...Now I see even more good changes that have been made during the past ten years. So I'm very glad to be back here, meet my friends," Cho Hyun said.

Cho Hyun recalled that when he served as Ambassador, he had meeting with S Jaishankar who served as Foreign Secretary from 2015-18.

He said they discussed various issues and explored ways to enhance the bilateral relationship. The Korean Foreign Minister arrived in the national capital on Friday.

"It was a good meeting and I used to meet him when I was here and he was the Foreign Secretary. We discussed various issues and explored ways to enhance our bilateral relationship, addressing both the geopolitical and geo-economic challenges our countries face," Cho Hyun said.

In his opening remarks during meeting with the visiting South Korean leader, Jaishankar said "it's not very often that you have a chance to welcome an old friend as a new colleague".

"So, it's a very special privilege to welcome you back to India. Please accept my congratulations on your appointment, you have been barely a month in the job, the fact that you are here literally a day after your National Day, and our National Day, says a lot really about the value we attach to the relationship," Jaishankar said.

"Let me also take the opportunity to extend our greetings to you for the National Liberation Day of Korea, and your visit, I think, in many ways, comes at a very important time - it is the 10th anniversary of our Special Strategic Partnership, and I had the privilege of being with the Prime Minister when he met your President in Kananaskis in Canada. It was, by the way, a very good meeting I must tell you, they had very strong bonding," he added.

