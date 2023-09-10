“We do not mind negotiations, need to consider realities on ground”: Russian Foreign Minister on possibility of ceasefire with Ukraine

New Delhi [India], September 10 : Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Sunday said that his country is not against negotiations to end the Ukraine conflict but these should take into account “the realities on the ground” and also the reasons accumulating due to “NATO's aggressive policy”.

Replying to a query fromat a press conference, Lavrov said about 18 months ago they agreed to sign a treaty about settling the conflict and documents were also initialled and accused the West of creating impediments.

"...Everyone wants peace...About 18 months ago we agreed to sign a treaty about settling this conflict. We even initialled these documents. After that, the Anglo-Saxons ordered (Ukraine President) Zelenskyy not to sign it because they thought they would be able to reap some confessions from us…,” Lavrov said.

“President Putin has recently said that we do not mind negotiations however any such negotiations need to consider the realities on the ground and take into account the reasons that have been accumulating for decades upon decades due to NATO's aggressive policy...Right now the Ukrainian officials are threatening to physically destroy Russians...," he added.

He was asked if there can be the beginning of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine started in February last year.

Lavrov, who addressed a press conference after the conclusion of G20 Summit, described it as a milestone.

He said a healthy solution has been found in the declaration regarding the need to strive for a clear and equitable balance of interest.

"It is a long way to go but this Summit has been a milestone... I would also like to mention the active role of the Indian presidency that has genuinely consolidated the G20 countries from the Global South for the first time in history. Our BRICS partners- Brazil, India, China, South Africa have been particularly active and thanks to these consolidated positions taken by the Global South countries to uphold and protect their legitimate interests,” he said.

“I think that a healthy solution has been found in the declaration regarding the need to strive for a clear and equitable balance of interest. It is one of the decent purposes and we are already on track. In our turn, we will continue strengthening these positive trends including during Brazil's presidency next year and in 2025 during South Africa's presidency,” he added.

Lavrov also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposal to hold a virtual G20 session in November towards the end of India’s G20 presidency to review the proposals made at the New Delhi Summit.

“While closing today's session, PM Modi said that he would convene another G20 Summit via video conferencing in late November. It will be another opportunity for us to review the implementation of the agreements that we have reached today," he said.

The Russian leader accused the Western countries of not fulfilling their promise about making available funds to deal with climate change.

“The West also had long ago promised even 100 billion US dollars per year to counter the negative consequences of climate change, but nothing on that has been done. The declaration also mentions the tasks that need to be done in accordance with the long-standing promises in order to ensure a balance of interest in the global economy,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day announced the conclusion of the G20 Summit here and proposed to hold a virtual G20 session in November to review the suggestions and proposals made at the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

Before declaring that the summit had ended, PM Modi handed over the ceremonial gavel of the Group of 20 presidency to Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva."

The New Delhi G20 declaration was adopted on Saturday, the first day of summit.

The declaration said that in line with the UN Charter, all states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state and that the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible.

“Concerning the war in Ukraine, while recalling the discussion in Bali, we reiterated our national positions and resolutions adopted at the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly (A/RES/ES-11/1 and A/RES/ES-11/6) and underscored that all states must act in a manner consistent with the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter in its entirety,” it said.

“Reaffirming that the G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, and recognizing that while the G20 is not the platform to resolve geopolitical and security issues, we acknowledge that these issues can have significant consequences for the global economy,” it added.

The G20 members appreciated the efforts of Türkiye and UN-brokered Istanbul Agreements consisting of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Russian Federation and the

Secretariat of the United Nations on Promoting Russian Food Products and Fertilizers to the World Markets and the Initiative on the Safe Transportation of Grain and Foodstuffs from Ukrainian Ports (Black Sea Initiative), and called for their full, timely and effective implementation to ensure the immediate and unimpeded deliveries of grain, foodstuffs, and fertilizers/inputs from the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

“This is necessary to meet the demand in developing and least developed countries, particularly those in Africa.

The leaders highlighted the human suffering and negative added impacts of the war in Ukraine with regard to global food and energy security, supply chains, macro-financial stability, inflation and growth, which has complicated the policy environment for countries, especially developing and least developed countries which are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic disruption which has derailed progress towards the SDGs.

“There were different views and assessments of the situation, the declaration said.

“We call on all states to uphold the principles of international law including territorial integrity and sovereignty, international humanitarian law, and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability. The peaceful resolution of conflicts and efforts to address crises as well as diplomacy and dialogue are critical.

"We will unite in our endeavour to address the adverse impact of the war on the global economy and welcome all relevant and constructive initiatives that support a comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine that will uphold all the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter for the promotion of peaceful, friendly, and good neighbourly relations among nations in the spirit of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future,’” it said.

“Today’s era must not be of war,” the declaration added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor