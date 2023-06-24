"We knew that defence was going to be highlighted and certainly it was..." Chair of top national security think tank

Washington, DC [US], June 24 : The Director of the Chair in the US-India Policy Studies at Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a top national security think tank, Richard M Rossow has said that it was known that defence was going to be highlighted during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State visit to the US and certainly it was.

He said that it is time to get this relationship between India and the US beyond the national capitals.

"There are a lot of developed companies that are going to make investments in India and some research partnerships will also take place. We knew that defence was going to be highlighted and certainly it was. We need to get this relationship beyond our national capitals, we need our state governments to get to work more together," Richard M Rossow told ANI.

Separately, US National Science Foundation Director Sethuraman Panchanathan also spoke on the US-India partnership on education and workforce and said that India and the US are two very large countries but there is a tremendous amount of synergy.

There can be a lot of expertise on both sides that can be brought together, he said.

" "These are two very large countries but there is a tremendous amount of synergy. There is a lot of expertise on both sides that can be brought together to solve several issues like climate, and poverty and to make sure that technology serves the interest of the people and that the youth has all the ability to be able to access their full potential," Sethuraman Panchanathan said.

Award-winning International Singer Mary Millben also talked about Prime Minister Modi's State visit to the US and said, "It is such a great honour to be here and be a part of PM Modi's concluding event for his tour to the United States.

Mary Millben performed the National Anthem of India at the Indian diaspora event.

Award-winning international singer Mary Millben said, "I am so honoured to be here. The PM is such a wonderful and kind man. It was an honour to be a part of his State visit this week. I loved hearing the crowd sing the National Anthem. You could hear the passion in all of their voices. True honour to be here tonight."

Apparently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on an official visit to the US from June 20. Upon arrival in the US, he was given a ceremonial welcome at the White House. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden also hosted a grand State dinner in honour of PM Modi on Thursday (local time) at the White House where several prominent personalities took part.

Earlier today, PM Modi held one-to-one meetings with top business leaders, which included his meeting with Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.

After concluding his US visit, PM Modi will emplane for Egypt on a two-day visit, where he will hold a roundtable for the very first time with his Egyptian counterpart.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor