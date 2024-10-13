We must meet external challenges jointly with Vietnam: Chinese premier

Hanoi, Oct 13 Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Sunday that China is ready to work with Vietnam to firmly advance the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future, jointly meet external challenges and better achieve common development.

He made the remarks when meeting with Tran Thanh Man, chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam. Li said, in recent years, China-Vietnam relations have maintained a momentum of sound and steady development, and the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future has been advancing in depth and for real, Xinhua news agency reported.

Noting the accelerating changes unseen in a century, Li said that China is ready to work with Vietnam to follow the strategic consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and countries, carry forward the traditional friendship, consolidate political mutual trust, and strengthen solidarity and cooperation.

China is willing to enhance exchanges and cooperation with Vietnam's legislative bodies, strengthen coordination and cooperation in multilateral fields, and provide solid support for promoting each other's socialist construction, Li said.

It is hoped that the legislatures of the two countries will strongly support practical cooperation in various fields, focus more on innovation, provide legal guarantees for China and Vietnam to strengthen cooperation in emerging industries such as digital economy, new energy and 5G, and jointly cultivate and strengthen new drivers of development, said Li. At the same time, the two countries' legislatures will actively provide public guidance to enhance mutual understanding and goodwill between the two peoples, especially among the young people, and continue to consolidate the social foundation for bilateral cooperation, he added.

Tran Thanh Man congratulated China on its all-round development achievements in recent years, expressing his belief that under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, China will surely make new and great achievements on the path to modernization.

Vietnam has always regarded China as a priority and a strategic choice in its foreign relations, and will, in accordance with the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and countries, strengthen exchanges with the Chinese side at all levels and in all fields, deepen traditional friendship, consolidate political mutual trust, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in all fields, and constantly inject new impetus into bilateral relations, he said.

The Vietnamese National Assembly is willing to maintain close exchanges with the National People's Congress of China, strengthen the exchange of experience in the construction of socialist rule of law, and play a positive role in consolidating the people-to-people friendship between the two countries and promoting the building of a Vietnam-China community with a shared future with strategic significance, he said.

