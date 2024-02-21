"We need leaders who genuinely think about the country's future": Pakistanis on governance concerns, economic struggles

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 21 : Pakistani citizens shared their perspectives on the critical challenges facing the nation, particularly amid uncertainty regarding its leadership while reflecting the concerns, hopes, and expectations of the people during this critical time.

A concerned Pakistani citizen shared his apprehensions about the country's current trajectory, expressing doubt over the government's priorities and its impact on the nation. The individual articulated their frustration with a system seemingly driven by self-interest rather than a commitment to national welfare.

"I cannot comprehend the mindset of these leaders who seem more interested in their businesses than the well-being of our country. It feels like they have imposed their will on us without considering the consequences for the nation," lamented the local.

The conversation shifted towards the economic challenges facing Pakistan, prompting the citizen to comment on the severity of the situation. "The state of Pakistan's economy is distressing. Every other person is facing hardships, and it remains to be seen if the current government can strike a deal with the IMF that truly benefits the people," remarked the concerned citizen.

When asked about the upcoming elections and potential leaders, the interviewee expressed skepticism about figures like Shahbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari, suggesting a lack of faith in their commitment to the nation. "These politicians only seem interested in securing power for themselves. We need leaders who genuinely think about the country's future, not just their own political survival," he added.

Discussing Pakistan's future, another citizen painted a grim picture, stating, "With the current political landscape, it's hard to imagine progress. We need honest individuals who prioritize the nation's growth over personal gains."

Addressing financial challenges and diplomatic crises, the interviewee urged for a pragmatic approach. "The country is in crisis, both financially and diplomatically. We need leaders who can navigate these challenges and bring about positive change, not just temporary solutions," stated the concerned citizen.

In a series of political meetings, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) intensified its endeavours to form a government by securing agreements with various coalition partners on Wednesday, building on a recent power-sharing deal with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), The Express Tribune reported.

Representatives from the PML-N engaged in discussions with delegations from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), consolidating alliances and outlining plans for governance.

It was revealed that the PML-N and MQM-P have reached an understanding to collaborate within the government framework. Key figures from both parties, including Kamran Tessori, Mustafa Kamal, and Dr. Farooq Sattar from MQM-P, and Ishaq Dar, Ayaz Sadiq, Azam Nazir Tarar, and Muhammad Ahmed Khan from PML-N, convened in Islamabad for discussions.

Simultaneously, a meeting took place between coordination committees of PML-N and BAP, reaffirming their commitment to addressing the challenges facing Balochistan and the federation.

Representatives from both parties, including Ishaq Dar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Azam Nazir Tarar, and Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan from PML-N, alongside Nawabzada Khalid Hussain Magsi, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, and Kauda Babar from BAP, reiterated their dedication to establishing strong democratic governments at federal and provincial levels.

Furthermore, delegates from PML-N and JUI gathered in the federal capital, acknowledging the pressing issues faced by Balochistan province and emphasizing the urgency of a robust democratic governance structure.

In a joint declaration, they emphasised the need for collaborative efforts toward the prosperity of Balochistan, confirming their mutual cooperation in achieving this shared goal, The Express Tribune reported.

