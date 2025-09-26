"We need the leadership India brings, we need Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam": UN Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp

New York [US], September 26 : United Nations Resident Coordinator in India, Shombi Sharp, praised India's rising influence on the global stage, commending its pivotal role in geopolitics, development, and peacekeeping.

He highlighted India's commitment to the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', the world as one family, as essential in addressing today's global challenges.

Speaking to ANI, Sharp said, "India is playing an increasingly absolutely critical role in the geopolitical space and in the development space."

He praised India's unique position as a global leader capable of bridging cutting-edge innovation and grassroots development. "India's a country that lands on the moon and is also developing new ways to lift hundreds of millions of people out of poverty, which are very relevant for developing countries of the Global South," he noted.

"India is looking at how to solve the challenges, especially for those developing countries," he added.

He also pointed out that India is making strides in renewable energy and food securityfields where it is innovating at an extraordinary pace.

Sharp pointed out India's advancements in sectors such as renewable energy and food security, both of which are critical to addressing global climate and hunger challenges. "India is innovating and investing in renewable energy like perhaps no other country at the current moment, and food security as well," he affirmed.

Sharp emphasised the close collaboration between India and the UN in counterterrorism efforts, underscoring the importance of India's leadership in these global challenges. "India and the UN have worked together very closely on counter terrorism measures."

"We need the kind of leadership that India brings. We need Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. We need that spirit of the world as one family," he said, invoking the Indian philosophy that advocates for global unity," he added.

On India's role in global peacekeeping, Sharp referenced a statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who affirmed India's commitment to peace. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that India is very much invested in being a force for peace. We see India's powerful role in peace and security," Sharp said.

"India is the largest contributor of troops, both armed and civilian personnel, to UN peacekeeping since its inception," he added.

Sharp also referred to comments by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who highlighted the interconnectedness of peace and development. "Jaishankar said that it's a combination of peace and development. These are two sides of the same coin, and India's contributions to international peace and development, South-South cooperation, and as a voice for the Global South are vitally important to help bring about conditions for peace globally," Sharp stated.

Further, the UN Resident Coordinator in India addressed key points made by Jaishankar during the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, where the EAM called for a balanced approach to peace and development.

Sharp noted, "S Jaishankar touched some very important issues. First of all, he said that you cannot have peace without development, you cannot have development without peace."

"So we have to be looking at these two in a very balanced way, and he called out some of the double standards that we see in the world," he added.

Sharp praised Jaishankar's remarks, saying that "he pointed out that the global South is actually paying the highest price for many of the crises we're facing today, the conflicts raging from Ukraine, Palestine and Sudan...He called for an equitable approach and climate justice. These are very balanced remarks."

