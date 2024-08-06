"We risk ending up like Pakistan": Bangladesh PM's son urges forces to prevent unelected govt in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 6 : Sajeeb Wazed Joy, the son of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has called on the Police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and the military to uphold the constitution and prevent any unelected government from assuming power. He warned that failing to do so could jeopardize Bangladesh's 15 years of progress and potentially lead the country down a path similar to Pakistan, which would be disastrous for Bangladesh's future.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Joy emphasized the gravity of the situation: "To the Police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and our military: I urge you to understand your responsibilityto keep our people safe, to keep our country safe, and to protect and uphold our constitution. This means that no unelected government should be allowed to hold power, even for one minute. This is your duty. If this happens, we risk ending up like Pakistan. All our 15 years of progress could be undone, and Bangladesh may never recover. I do not want that, and neither do you. As long as I am able, I will not allow it."

Joy also condemned the ongoing protests, labelling them as terrorism due to the violence and loss of life associated with them.

"Power cannot be seized through violence and killing. This is not a protest; when police killings occur, innocent people are targeted, homes are set on fire and journalists are killedit turns into terrorism. Terrorism can only be fought in one way. I request that our law enforcement agencies have shown great patience. However, this cannot be tolerated any longer," he said.

The political situation in Bangladesh remains volatile following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation amid escalating protests. These demonstrations, largely driven by students demanding an end to the quota system for government jobs, have evolved into broader anti-government protests.

Recent clashes in Dhaka have resulted in at least 135 fatalities, including 14 police officers, with hundreds more injured, according to local media outlets.

Following her resignation, Sheikh Hasina arrived in India on Monday evening. It is unclear whether she will stay in Delhi or travel to another location, with some reports suggesting she might proceed to London.

In response to the crisis, the Cabinet Committee on Security convened on Monday at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. The meeting, which included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, focused on the situation in Bangladesh. Senior officials were also present at the briefing.

