We salute and thank PM Modi, people of India: Guyanese President Irfaan Ali

Georgetown [Guyana], November 21 : Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali hosted dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Guyana. The PM also witnessed various cultural performances from the members of the Guyanese community.

Guyana has rolled out the red carpet for PM Modi on his historic visit to Guyana.

In a post on X, PM Modi also shared photos from the ceremonial welcome he received in Georgetown earlier in the day.

Glimpses from the ceremonial welcome in Georgetown, Guyana.

In his speech, the Guyanese President made note of the significant achievements during the 2nd CARICOM-India Summit. He noted, "We hold India as a member of this CARICOM family".

Commenting upon the deliberations which had taken place earlier in the day during the India- Guyana bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the CARICOM Summit, he said that the bilateral meet was a "Meeting of minds. It was the exchange of ideas. And it was a commitment of helping each other to overcome challenges".

President Ali remarked, "It is this type of thinking that will change the world when we seek to help each other to overcome the many challenges that are before us".

Thanking India for its friendship and deep ties, President Ali highlighted the sectors in which "Guyana has benefited enormously from India".

These include human capital, training through scholarships, military exchange programs, concessional loans, grants, our first international stadium, investment from the Indian Exim Bank, cultural exchanges, support in the medical field, and "in every sphere of national development".

He expressed great pleasure and said, "We salute you, Prime Minister Modi, and the people of India, and we thank you gratefully on behalf of all the people of Guyana and on behalf of the people of this beautiful region. Continue to lead. Continue to be bold. Continue to be brave. to demonstrate the type of spine that is required in this very complex global environment".

"And know that in Guyana and in CARICOM, you will have the support to ensure that we all win and win together in the interests of the people of our countries", he said while closing his remarks.

After the dinner, Prime Minister Modi also witnessed cultural performances by members of the Indian community and expressed great joy.

The performances saw people from Guyana showcasing their rich heritage.

The members of the Indian community participated enthusiastically by singing songs and performing traditional Indian dance forms.

