"We want normal relations with Pakistan, but...,"says MEA

India on Friday said that it favoured normal relations with Pakistan provided the atmosphere should be conducive and free from terrorism.

During a weekly presser, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We want normal relations with Pakistan, is a statement that we have always said. But it has to be in an atmosphere that is conducive and free from terrorism. I think that part is pretty well-known. I really don't need to get into details."

Commenting on a question about Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi slamming Pakistan for speaking on the Kashmir issue at the CICA summit, Bagchi said that her intervention has been made public and he won't make any further comment on that as India has made its position clear on terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Yesterday during the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit, MoS Lekhi slammed Pakistan and said that Islamabad has misused the platform for propagating its false and malicious propaganda against India and advised the neighbouring country to set its house in order instead of lecturing the global community.

"It is unfortunate that Pakistan has chosen to once again misuse the CICA platform to propagate false and malicious propaganda against my country and distract from the theme and focus of today's discussions and cooperation among the member states. The union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been and will remain an integral part of India. Pakistan has no locus standing to comment on India's internal affairs," MoS Lekhi said at the CICA Summit in Astana.

"Pakistan's remarks today constitute gross interference in India's internal affairs, sovereignty, and territorial integrity which is inconsistent with the CICA declaration on the principles guiding relations between the CICA member states of September 1999," she added.

Underlining that Pakistan remains the global epicentre of terrorism, Lekhi said it should cease cross-border terrorism against India.

"Pakistan is the global epicentre of terrorism and continues to be the source of terrorist activities including in India. Pakistan continues to make no investment in human development but provides their resources for creating and sustaining the infrastructure of terrorism," she said.

"Pakistan must immediately cease anti-India cross-border terrorism and shut down its infrastructure of terrorism. It will do well to stop the grave and persistent human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh (PoJKL); refrain from effecting any further material changes in the status of PoJKL, and vacate the Indian territories that are under its illegal and forcible occupation", the minister added.

Earlier, while addressing the sixth CICA summit, Pakistan's PM mentioned Jammu and Kashmir and said that the onus remains on India to take necessary steps to engage towards result-oriented solutions.

The 6th Summit meeting of the Conference of Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is being held at Astana.

As one of the founding members of CICA, India has supported CICA's initiatives and participated in various CICA activities.

India has close and friendly ties with Kazakhstan underpinned by cultural and historical linkages. Lekhi's visit comes at an opportune time as two countries observe the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties. The visit will further reinforce the momentum in India's bilateral relations with countries in the region.

CICA is a multi-national forum for enhancing cooperation toward promoting peace, security, and stability in Asia.

It is a forum based on the recognition that there is a close link between peace, security, and stability in Asia and the rest of the world.

( With inputs from ANI )

