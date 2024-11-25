"We want partnerships, not just investments," says MP CM Mohan Yadav on UK-Germany visit

London [UK], November 25 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has embarked on a six-day visit to the United Kingdom and Germany to elevate industrial development in the state and attract foreign investment.

During this trip, CM Yadav aims to highlight Madhya Pradesh's potential in key sectors such as renewable energy, electric vehicles, and food processing while fostering partnerships with global leaders, industrialists, and representatives.

On Sunday, CM Yadav arrived in London and received a warm welcome from Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami and members of the Indian diaspora. Expressing his gratitude, he remarked, "As Chief Minister, this is my first international trip, and I am starting it from Britain. I sincerely thank you and the entire High Commission team. The guidance and support provided by your team in preparing for this journey are extremely significant."

The visit underscores the Madhya Pradesh government's commitment to advancing industrial development and seeking not just investment but meaningful collaboration.

CM Yadav emphasised the need for partnerships based on "technology transfer, skill development, and research collaboration." The UK leg of the trip will include interactions with industrialists, a meeting with representatives at the British Parliament, and a visit to King's Cross redevelopment sites. He is also scheduled to pay floral tributes at Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Parliament Square.

A significant highlight of the visit is a breakfast meeting with the High Commission of India in London on November 26, followed by a session on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh with over 120 participants. The discussions will focus on areas such as electric vehicles, automotive, renewable energy, and food processing.

The CM has sought the High Commission's support for the Global Investors Summit, scheduled in Bhopal in February 2025, requesting them to "help us establish Madhya Pradesh as a preferred destination for British investors."

Following three days in the UK, CM Yadav will travel to Germany on November 27. In Munich and Stuttgart, he will engage with Bavarian state government leaders, industry representatives, and Indian consular officials.

Highlights include a visit to SFC Energy and an interactive session involving 80 participants to discuss investment opportunities. In Stuttgart, the CM will also explore the State Museum of Natural History, renowned for its collection of ancient fossils and dinosaur remains.

This foreign tour follows a series of successful investment promotion events across India, showcasing Madhya Pradesh as a hub for industrial growth and innovation. By engaging international stakeholders, the state government aims to attract substantial foreign investments and strengthen Madhya Pradesh's position as an emerging global destination for business.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor