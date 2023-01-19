"We will be very happy to receive Nepal PM at suitable date": MEA

India will be "very happy" to receive Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Responding to a question regarding Nepal's Prime Minister's desire to visit India for his first foreign trip, Bagchi said, "We would be very happy to receive the Prime Minister of Nepal at a suitable convenient date."

He further said, "I don't know what the modalities exactly when under which he said but yes I have also heard that he has expressed a desire to visit India when I am sure we would be happy to welcome when he comes and it has been practised that on various occasions Nepali leaders, as well as some other neighbouring country leaders, have tried to come to India as their first foreign visit and I think its a reflection of the strong relations between India and Nepal."

In his remarks, Bagchi stated that he does not have an update yet. He further said, "I certainly will not be in a position to speculate whether anybody is going to give a formal invitation. But, obviously we will welcome his visit."

On Saturday, Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal said that he expressed his desire to visit New Delhi on his first port of call after taking office, The Kathmandu Post reported. Speaking to reporters at Baluwatar, Dahal said the Nepali Embassy in New Delhi was coordinating with relevant offices and officials in India on the visit. Dahal's visit will reportedly take place after the election of the new president, the Nepal-based news agency quoting the two leaders of the CPN (Maoist Centre) who are familiar with the developments. "However, if the Indian side insists on the visit before the new President is elected, the trip may even take place earlier," one of them told The Kathmandu Post.

The presidential vote is scheduled to take place in February as the term of President Bidya Devi Bhandari expires in March-end. According to the constitution, the election is held a month before the expiry of the incumbent's term.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor