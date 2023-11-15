"We will take out Hamas, bring home our hostages": Netanyahu

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 15 : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during his visit to the Zikim IDF training base near Gaza, reiterated that Israeli forces will continue making inroads into enemy territory, stressing that "there is no place in Gaza that we won't reach", The Times of Israel reported.

In a video shared by the Israeli PM's office on X, Netanyahu said, "Do you remember when they said we wouldn't invade Gaza? We invaded. They said we wouldn't get to the outskirts of Gaza City; we did. They said we wouldn't go into Shifa (the hospital); we went in."

"There is no place in Gaza that we won't reach. There is no hideout, no shelter, no refuge for the Hamas murderers," the Israeli PM said.

He stressed further that the Israeli forces "will get there and take out Hamas".

"We will get there and we will take out Hamas and we will bring home our hostagesthose are our two holy missions," he added.

Additionally, the IDF stated that its 14th Armoured Reserve Brigade captured a key Hamas outpost in the northern Gaza Strip.

The compound, known as the Palestine Outpost, was used by Hamas as a training site to prepare for attacks against Israel, The Times of Israel reported.

"Although it was disguised as just a training facility, terrorists set out from the outpost for terror activities," the IDF informed.

After capturing the site, the IDF said the troops found tunnel shafts, explosive devices and mines.

informing that he spoke with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday night, Netanyahu said, "We are not giving up, we will destroy Hamas and achieve a complete victory."

Meanwhile, the Israeli military demolished Hamas's parliament building. This after Israeli troops were seen clicking pictures inside Hamas's parliament several days ago, The Times of Israel reported.

The building was captured by the 7th Armoured Brigade and the Golani Infantry Brigade of the IDF.

Meanwhile, earlier on Wednesday, a fresh barrage of rockets were fired at northern Israel from Lebanon, according to the Israeli military.

Reportedly, nobody was injured in the attacks.

The IDF said it responded with artillery shelling targeting the sources of the fire, adding that the tanks also shelled a Hezbollah observation post in southern Lebanon.

