"We won't stop until they're home": Biden assures families of US citizens stuck in Israel

Washington, DC [US], October 14 : US President Joe Biden on Saturday assured the family members of Americans stuck in Israel attacks that they will do everything possible to return them to their families.

Taking it to his social media 'X', formerly known as Twitter, Biden stated, "This morning, I spoke with family members of Americans who are still unaccounted for following the terrorist attack in Israel. I assured them of my personal commitment to do everything possible to return them to their families."

He further added, "We won't stop until they're home."

https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/1712948838787371175?t=_lWOg-NIWfsTsN6wxjNNGw&s=08

Countries including the US, Denmark, Finland and France have set up counters at the Tel Aviv airport to help people leave Israel.

Valerie Johnson, a US national from Chicago, Illinois who had arrived in Israel this August and had been living there since then said that she had been waiting for 14 years for a chance to come visit.

"I've been here since August 2 and I need to take care of some business...This has been 14 years in the making since I've been wanting to come here and God allowed me to come at this appointed time back in August," she told ANI.

"Prayerfully I'll be able to leave this evening," she said, further highlighting that once things return to normal, she would return.

"Once things subside, once you know all the trauma and all of that with the war, once it subsides, I plan on coming back," said the woman who said she had once worked for the federal government of the United States of America.

She has been living in been in Jerusalem mostly, further said, "I am just in Tel Aviv right now to make transportation from here to Athens."

Earlier on Thursday, in the wake of deadly Hamas attacks on Israel, the US State Department advised Americans to reconsider travelling to Israel.

The travel advisory for the West Bank has also been raised to level 3, while the advisory for Gaza remains at the most severe - "Level 4: Do Not Travel."

The agency raised its travel advisory to level 3, citing the terrorist groups, lone-actor terrorists and other violent extremists continuing to plot "possible attacks in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza".

Terrorists and violent extremists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and local government facilities. Violence can occur in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza without warning. There has been a marked increase in demonstrations throughout Israel, some with little or no warning, the statement added.

As the US administration continues its efforts to support Israel and deploy military assets to the region, various US government agencies are working behind the scenes to construct an accurate assessment of the situation on the ground.

During a recent roundtable discussion with members of the Jewish community at the White House, President Joe Biden assured his unwavering commitment to hostage rescue efforts. He emphasized that while the administration is actively addressing the crisis, specific details cannot be disclosed as it could jeopardize their safe return.

In a major escalation on October 7, Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Israel, firing a barrage of rockets into the southern and central parts of the country.

The IDF has confirmed that over 120 civilians are being held captive in Gaza by the Hamas terrorist organization. Israeli Defence Forces on Saturday said 1300 people have lost their lives and over 3000 have been injured in the Hamas terror attacks on Israel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor