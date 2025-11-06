"We'll help him, maybe": Trump calls Mamdani's NYC win "a battle between communism and common sense"

Miami [US], November 6 : United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday offered a tentative note of cooperation to newly elected New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, while describing the mayoral race as "a battle between communism and common sense."

Speaking at an economic conference in Miami, Trump said he wanted New York to "be successful" and hinted at limited federal support for Mamdani, a 34-year-old democratic socialist who made history this week by defeating Republican Curtis Sliwa and former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

"We'll help him, a little bit maybe. We want New York to be successful. We'll help them," Trump said, marking his first public recognition of Mamdani's win. The remarks came after Trump had earlier warned that a Mamdani-led administration could face cuts in federal funding "other than the very minimum required."

Despite the initial gesture of cooperation, Trump quickly turned critical, accusing Democrats of driving the country toward failure and presenting Mamdani's victory as a warning for the nation.

"The communists, Marxists, socialists, and globalists had their chance and they delivered nothing but disaster. Now let's see how a communist does in New York," the President said, tying the local election result to broader national concerns.

Trump further suggested that Mamdani's win reflected wider Democratic ambitions across the country. "If you want to see what they wish to do to our country, just look at New York. Their party installed a communist as the mayor of the largest city in the nation," he added.

Contrasting his administration's economic record with that of the opposition, Trump said, "They put America last; we put America first. Our opponents are offering an economic nightmare and we are delivering an economic miracle," framing the city's political change within a larger economic context.

Mamdani, a state lawmaker and democratic socialist, became the first socialist to win New York City's mayoralty since 1917. His victory over Curtis Sliwa and Andrew Cuomo marked a historic shift in the city's political landscape, highlighting the ideological and generational changes shaping urban governance.

Trump's remarks, blending cautious support, pointed criticism, and political commentary, underline his ongoing influence on national discourse as he positions himself regarding America's most liberal city.

