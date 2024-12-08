WeProtect Global Summit wraps up in Abu Dhabi with launch of 'Abu Dhabi Call to Action'

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 8 (ANI/WAM): The WeProtect Global Summit 2024 concluded in Abu Dhabi, marking the launch of the '"Abu Dhabi Call to Action'', a unified initiative to address current and emerging challenges in child protection within the digital world.

Held over two days, the summit brought together government entities and global technology leaders to address critical issues surrounding children's safety online. The event emphasised the need for collaborative efforts and the adoption of innovative technologies to create a secure digital environment, safeguarding the future of children against the growing risks of the digital age.

WeProtect Global Alliance Executive Director Iain Drennan thanked President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his support in launching this Humanitarian initiative.

He also acknowledged the continuous support of Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, in co-hosting such a successful summit in Abu Dhabi and for his ongoing commitment to keeping children safe.

In his closing address on Day 2 Iain Drennan said, "This year's theme, 'Focus on the Future', has guided us to think beyond immediate challenges and imagine the world we want to create a world where every child can explore, connect, and grow online without fear. The conversations we've had here in Abu Dhabi have not just been about identifying the problems but about reaffirming our commitment to bold action. This is not a task for tomorrow; it's a call to act today. Every moment matters because every child matters. As an Alliance of members from across the world, we remain committed to working together to change millions of lives for the better".

Lieutenant Colonel Dana Humaid Al Marzouqi, Director General of the International Affairs Office at the Ministry of Interior and a Board Member of the WeProtect Global Alliance, reflected on the initiative's origins during her closing remarks. She highlighted that a decade ago, under the patronage of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the WeProtect Summit was launched from the Emirates, establishing a global movement for child protection.

She also acknowledged the continuous support of Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, whose leadership has enhanced the Ministry's role within the global alliance and reinforced international collaboration for safer communities.

Lieutenant Colonel Al Marzouqi expressed pride in the UAE's achievements in child protection, underscoring that safeguarding children, families, and society remains a top priority under the UAE's visionary leadership. She extended gratitude to all contributors, emphasising that this distinguished edition, hosted by the Ministry of Interior, has further solidified the UAE's reputation on the global stage.

In her address, she called for intensified efforts to curb the rising number of digital crimes against children, urging serious, result-driven actions. She stressed the need for greater integration among global alliances, organisations, and institutions, highlighting the WeProtect Alliance as a key connector between governments, private companies, and public institutions. Transparency and collaboration, she noted, are essential to establishing a universal baseline for child safety.

She also called attention to the voices of children, citing their recent appeal during a meeting of the Global Network of Religions for Children in Abu Dhabi. In their message, children from diverse backgrounds urged leaders to uphold their fundamental rights: safety, education, security, a sustainable environment, and the chance to grow with dignity.

The summit's second day featured extensive discussions and sessions led by experts and specialists, focusing on empowering children and protecting them from technological threats, exploitation, and abuse linked to digital advancements.

The event underscored the UAE's commitment to spearheading global efforts in child protection, fostering innovative solutions, and prioritizing the well-being of future generations. (ANI/WAM)

