"We're going to continue to disrupt": US warns Pakistan of "potential risk of sanctions" for doing trade with Iran

Washington, DC [US], April 24 : The US on Tuesday (local time) warned Pakistan of "potential risk of sanctions," adding that they will continue to disrupt and take actions against proliferation networks considering business deals with Iran.

Emphasising the US imposing sanctions on suppliers to Pakistan's Ballistic Missile Program, US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said "We're going to continue to disrupt and take actions against proliferation networks and concerning weapons of mass destruction procurement activities wherever they may occur...Just let me say, broadly, we advise anyone considering business deals with Iran to be aware of the potential risk of sanctions. But ultimately, the government of Pakistan can speak to their own foreign policy pursuits."

Responding to a question on the reason behind these sanctions, Patel while addressing the presser, said, "The sanctions were made because these were entities that were proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and the means of their delivery."

He said that these entities were based in China and Belarus.

"These were entities based in the PRC in Belarus and that we have witnessed to have supplied equipment and other items to Pakistan's ballistic missile program...," he added.

Further, highlighting the Iranian President's visit to Pakistan and the MOUs signed between the two countries, Patel advised to be aware of the potential risk of sanctions whosoever considers signing business deals with Iran.

In the wake of President Raisi's three-day visit to Pakistan, eight bilateral agreements inked by the two countries, the spokesperson alluded to the possibility that these relations could be jeopardized by sanctions because of Iran's standing in the international community.

Led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from the Pakistani side and President Raisi representing Iran, the discussions underscored the shared vision of advancing political, economic, trade, and cultural ties between the two nations, reported Samaa.

Earlier in the day, Iran and Pakistan inked eight memoranda of understanding for collaboration in a range of areas. PM Shehbaz and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi witnessed the MoU signing ceremony.

The accords included cooperation in veterinary and animal health, judicial support in civil cases, and security matters.

Last week, the US State designated four entities targeting proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery. These entities have supplied missile-applicable items to Pakistan's ballistic missile program, including its long-range missile program.

The entities included Belarus-based Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant which has worked to supply special vehicle chassis to Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile program.

It further imposed sanctions on three Chinese entities, including, "Xi'an Longde Technology Development Company Limited", "Tianjin Creative Source International Trade Co Ltd" and "Granpect Company Limited".

