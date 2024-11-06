"We're in for a much better period...": Former Deputy NSA Saran on India-US relations after Trump's reelection as President

New Delhi [India], November 6 : Former Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) and Ambassador Pankaj Saran said on Wednesday that India-US relations in terms of "political and strategic perspective" are likely to be better under Donald Trump's second term, compared to ties during President Joe Biden's administration.

Prior to Trump's victory in the 2024 US presidential election, Saran emphasized the personal rapport between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President-elect Donald Trump, noting the visible relationship between the two leaders.

Saran pointed out that PM Modi's tweet congratulating Trump for his victory as projections showed that Trump was nearing the majority mark, reflected the Indian leadership's confidence in the election results and a positive outlook for the India-US relationship.

"When we talk about India, the personal relationship between Trump and Prime Minister Modi is there, is visible. And the fact that Prime Minister Modi has tweeted a short while ago simply indicates the confidence he has in the fact that Trump is now more or less declared as the next President of the United States. So I think it bodes very well for the India-US relationship," Saran said.

"I think from a political and strategic perspective, I think we are in for a much better period compared to the Biden period of the relationship," he added.

He noted Trump's views on India, stating that the relationship with PM Modi was poised for even greater advancement.

"Yes, there will be some areas of problem which we can discuss. But broadly speaking, I think the India-US relationship is poised for even greater advancement with the Trump administration given President Trump's, the President-elect's own views about India and his relations with Prime Minister Modi, Saran said.

Donald Trump officially won the US presidential election, becoming the 47th U.S. President after surpassing the 270-majority mark with a key win in Wisconsin.

According to CNN projections, this will take his tally to 276 electoral college votes, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in the process, as counting continues for the rest of the states.

Trump had already won in key battleground states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia in a historic political comeback, recapturing the White House following an election loss in 2020.

Notably, this is going to be only the second instance of a US president serving two non-consecutive terms in the White House.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor