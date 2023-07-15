Western US set to break all-time heat records

Los Angeles, July 15 Vast regions in the western US are expected to break all-time heat records as a dangerous heat wave continues to hit the West and South of the country.

Between Saturday and Sunday, there are 45 record-high temperatures forecast in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Florida, Oregon and Idaho, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the US National Weather Service (NWS).

Temperatures could approach 130 degrees Fahrenheit (54.4 degrees Celsius) Friday in parts of Arizona and Nevada, with forecasters warning of the possibility of all-time highs in both Phoenix and Las Vegas. Both of the two cities are under excessive heat warnings.

Las Vegas is set to break its hottest temperature ever recorded on Sunday with forecasted temperature to reach 118 degrees Fahrenheit (47.8 degrees Celsius). It would break the previous record of 117 degrees (47.2 degrees Celsius).

Parts of the desert in Southern California, Nevada and Arizona will likely top 120 degrees Fahrenheit (48.9 degrees Celsius) Saturday, according to the weather service.

The soaring temperatures are due to an "upper-level ridge of high pressure" over the Southwest, which is set to strengthen, according to the NWS.

