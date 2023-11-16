WeWork India adds 2 new buildings with over 4K desks in B'luru, Hyderabad

New Delhi, Nov 16 In line with its commitment towards long-term growth and expansion, flexible workspace provider WeWork India on Thursday announced the signing of lease agreements for two new buildings -- Manyata Redwood in Bengaluru and RMZ Spire in Hyderabad.

Set to open in the next few months, both buildings are strategically located in thriving tech hubs and will redefine the workspace experience for professionals and businesses alike, the company said.

The buildings will collectively add over 4,000 desks spread across approximately 2,72,000 square feet to the existing portfolio.

"With the addition of Manyata Redwood and RMZ Spire, we are reaffirming our commitment to providing businesses with cutting-edge, flexible workspace solutions," Arnav S. Gusain, Head of Real Estate, Product, and Procurement, WeWork India, said in a statement.

"We are focused on meeting the industry’s increasing demands through a superior workspace experience, built upon WeWork India’s principles of flexibility, and community," he added.

Both buildings will be equipped with an array of modern amenities, including a community bar, conference rooms, phone booths, pantry, F&B market, mother’s room, and game room.

The company said that it is further expanding into these micro markets after witnessing significant success for its offerings in these markets.

WeWork India’s continued expansion with Manyata Redwood and RMZ Spire exemplifies its reliability as a brand, and it is a reflection of strong relationships with all stakeholders, including landlords, IPCs and members, the company stated.

