WGA protests gain support from 'Ugly Betty' cast and crew

Los Angeles, July 8 The protests from Writers Guild of America (WGA) has taken Hollywood by storm leading to the delay and even cancellation of various projects. Now marking its 67th day, the WGA protests have gained support from the cast and crew of popular comedy-drama show 'Ugly Betty'.

According to Deadline, the 'Ugly Betty' stars Ana Ortiz and Chris Gorham along with writers Brian Tannen, Gabrielle Stanton, Sheila Lawrence, Chris Black, Henry Myers, Cameron Litvack and Tracy Poust gathered at Paramount Studios in support of the WGA strikers.

Speaking to Deadline, Sheila Lawrence, who also co-wrote titles such as 'Gilmore Girls' and 'Desperate Housewives', said: "I worry about the future of writing as a profession if things don’t change."

She continued: "It's been amazing to be out here and to feel so much support from everyone all these days. Cars are still honking every day. So I’m hopeful this will come to a good conclusion."

Regarding the future of 'Ugly Betty', Lawrence said: "We'd love to have more Ugly Betty. No promises, I think there are rights issues but we all would love it."

Fellow 'Ugly Betty' star Anna Ortiz encouraged the WGA protesters and said: "Hey fans, speak out! Let everybody know that you want a reboot of 'Ugly Betty' because there have been talks. Let's go."

Cast and crew of other popular American shows have also come out in support of WGA which include 'George Lopez Show' and 'Bones'.

