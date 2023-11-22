"What is happening these days is clear sign of unjust international system of West": Iran President on Gaza crisis

Tehran [Iran], November 22 : Addressing the special BRICS meeting on the Israel-Hamas war, Iran President Ebrahim Raisi slammed Israel, calling the Zionist regime "criminal," and said that what is happening these days is a clear sign of an "unjust international system of the West."

In his speech at the virtual extraordinary meeting of leaders of BRICS countries on the West Asia situation, Raisi said that the issue of Gaza is the issue of humanity and justice.

"The Zionist regime and its supporters have not only violated humanity, ethics and rights, but they are also trying to deceive the public opinion of the world by suppressing valid information and spreading disinformation," Raisi said, as he blamed Israel for the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Highlighting further that Israel, along with the US' support is responsible for the loss of lives in Gaza, Raisi, during his virtual address said, "Let's not forget that the root of war lies in the continuation of occupation. Contrary to Israel's propaganda distortion, legitimate defence is not their barbaric action, but legitimate defence according to international conventions of defence against occupation."

"As an occupying regime, the Zionist regime, with the green light and full support of America, has declared war against the people under occupation and has set a record in registering war crimes. The political and military leaders of this regime openly talk about the genocide of Palestinians," he added.

Calling Israel a threat to international peace and security, the Iranian president said, "The President of the fake Israeli regime has announced that there are no innocent civilians in Gaza; The prime minister of the regime says 'even children are legitimate military targets'; The spokesperson of the regime's army says 'the goal of the attacks is maximum destruction, not precision in the attacks'; The Minister of Defence of the Regime calls people as 'anthropomorphic animals'; And the minister of cultural heritage of that fake regime says a nuclear attack on Gaza is the right option to destroy the people there."

"Such a regime, which is armed with all kinds of chemical weapons of mass destruction and atomic bombs, is definitely a threat to regional and international peace and security," he added by saying.

"Apart from the 75-year history of occupation and terror and aggression, there were also numerous conflicts in the West Bank in the last one year. In this one year, Palestinian resistance has given about 200 martyrs. Did anyone have a missile there? The goal of the regime was to clear the Bank and transfer its population to Jordan and Egypt and occupy it. In fact, Hamas operated in defence of the Noble Quds and the West Bank and the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque and against the expansion of settlements and expansionism of the Zionists," the Iranian President noted further.

Raisi further called on the BRICS countries to adopt a binding resolution in the UN General Assembly against the Zionist regime amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

He said, "Considering the inability of the UN Security Council to implement its mission to establish peace and security; and obstructing the US to issue a binding resolution for a ceasefire; It is necessary for the BRICS member countries to adopt a binding resolution in the UN General Assembly against the Zionist regime in the framework of the 'Union for Peace' mechanism, with the aim of stopping the crimes against the people of Gaza."

"The continuous attacks of the Zionist regime on hospitals and medical centres, religious places, the killing of women and children, doctors, nurses and journalists in Gaza are all acts of terrorism. It is necessary to identify that fake regime as a terrorist regime and its army as a terrorist organisation," Raisi said.

Reiterating his call for the formation of a single Palestinian state, Raisi further went on to say that the right of the Palestinian people to defend themselves and their struggle to liberate the occupied areas is supported by all governments and free nations.

He stated, "The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that the final solution that will lead to lasting peace and stability in West Asia and the world is the formation of a single Palestinian state after holding a referendum based on the democratic principle of "Every Palestinian, one vote". Being on the path of previous failed plans for peace will only result in the repetition of war and insecurity."

"America and the Zionist regime must also know that they cannot stand against the will of the nations and that occupation and genocide will have no place in the new international just order," Raisi added.

The leaders of the BRICS countriesBrazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa joined the virtual meeting along with their counterparts from newly added member states.

At least 12,700 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, according to figures from the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the West Bank, which draws its data from Hamas-run health authorities in Gaza. In Israel, the official death toll from Hamas's attacks stands at about 1,200.

